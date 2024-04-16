'Fat Free At 43': Author Ankur Warikoo Shares His Impressive Weight Loss Journey In New Post

Mr Warikoo's post about weight loss soon went viral and clocked 5 lakh views on X.

Ankur Warikoo, a well-known author, entrepreneur, and content creator, announced on X that he'd lost 10 kg over the past year. He also teased a video coming out on April 20th detailing his weight loss journey. In his post, Mr Warikoo shared before-and-after photos from his trainer, Sagar Ahuja, showcasing his transformation. He proudly declared himself "fat-free" at the age of 43.

"Fat free at 43! Video releasing on the 20th, documenting the journey, hopefully inspiring others to take charge of their health," Mr Warikoo wrote on X. He also posted a picture of himself flaunting 6 pack abs.

In a subsequent post, Mr Warikoo shared that he weighed 79 kg in 2023. A year later, his weight had dropped to 69 kg, and he admitted that he felt like a different person after losing 10 kg.

Fat free at 43!



Video releasing on the 20th, documenting the journey, hopefully inspiring others to take charge of their health. pic.twitter.com/9i6BUg4nFU — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) April 15, 2024

Mr Warikoo's post about weight loss soon went viral and clocked 5 lakh views on X. The post also attracted more than 5,700 likes. Social media users congratulated Mr Wariko for his weight loss transformation.

A user wrote, "Looking amazing Ankur."

Another user wrote, "Going to pick up my jaw before I comment anything. You look fab and I am also interested to know how fab you feel after this change!"

"Great bhai...pls share and enrich us with knowledge so we can also inspire ourselves and do the miracle with health," the third user commented.

"Ankur giving competition to all the people in 20s or 30s," the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user wrote, "Who says life slows down at 43? Cutting out the fat and embracing a healthier lifestyle shows that vitality knows no age limit!"