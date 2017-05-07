Delhi Records Hottest Day Of Season At 44.1 Celsius

Delhiites today witnessed the hottest day of the season with the maximum temperature settling at 44.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.According to the Meteorological department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal."Today was the hottest day so far this season as the maximum temperature was recorded at 44.1 degrees Celsius," a MeT official said.The humidity level oscillated between 64 and 13 per cent. The weatherman predicted the maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 44 degrees and 26 degrees, respectively tomorrow.Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius.