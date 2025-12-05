<i>The Summer I Turned Pretty</i> Maker On Upcoming Feature Film's Release Date: "I Just Wrote It"

Amazon Prime Video has officially greenlit a feature film that will conclude the story of the hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The announcement was made at the series' finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France. Now, creator Jenny Han has clarified details about its release, which unfortunately will not be in Christmas 2025 as fans expected.

What's Happening

Jenny Han was recently at The Wrap's 2025 Power Women Summit, where she revealed that the script for the film is complete. However, filming has yet to begin for The Summer I Turned Pretty feature film.

Han said, "I just wrote it. The show came out in July. It was really up to the last minute on the show, so we wouldn't have had time to film the whole movie."

Furthermore, she explained that Season 3 post-production wrapped up shortly after its July premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Hence, with a tight schedule, the team could not start working on the movie for a Christmas 2025 release.

Han continued that she wants to do justice to the film and live up to fans' expectations. Therefore, she will not be rushing production.

Jenny also dropped hints of new plot points that go beyond the Season 3 storyline: "There is another big milestone for Belly (Lola Tung). So we'll continue along with that journey."

About The Summer I Turned Pretty

As per the official description, the show is "a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer," as quoted by Variety.

According to Amazon, the first episode of Season 3 drew 25 million viewers globally within seven days of its launch, as reported by Variety.

Lola Tung leads the cast alongside fellow cast members, including Jackie Chung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and more.

Han serves as co-showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. Both are also executive producers, along with Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen for Wiip. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Wiip.

