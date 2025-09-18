<i>The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3</i> Review: Jenny Han's Series Redeems Itself In The Finale

Every once in a while, a show comes along that has you yelling at the screen, clutching your pillow, and texting your friends in all caps. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is exactly that kind of series: frustrating in parts, thrilling in others, but ultimately so satisfying that you forgive every little stumble along the way.

Jenny Han, who knows exactly how to pull her audience through a wringer, once again proves why her name is synonymous with guilty-pleasure television that still manages to strike deep.

The plot this time carries the familiar heart of the trilogy, but with a maturity that comes from years of tension between Belly and the Fisher brothers.

The season begins with a slow burn that tests your patience. The first few episodes feel heavy, even exasperating, as Isabel "Belly" Conklin's (Lola Tung) decisions and Jeremiah's (Gavin Casalegno) arc push viewers into equal parts annoyance and disbelief.

Their actions often make you want to scream, but that's the very point: Han builds frustration so that when the payoff finally arrives, it feels both cathartic and deserved. By the end, the messy emotions are replaced with a finale that lands every beat, leaving you with a warm ache and a smile you can't quite shake.

Part of what makes this season remarkable is how Han sprinkles subtle callbacks and easter eggs throughout, rewarding loyal fans who've been paying attention since day one.

Whether it's a familiar phrase, a visual cue, or a moment that mirrors an earlier season, each detail works as a breadcrumb, reminding you that this isn't just about summer love, it's about growth, grief, and everything that lingers in between.

The performances are the lifeblood of the season. Christopher Briney, as Conrad, delivers a portrayal so raw that his silences hurt as much as his words. His scenes are a gut punch, the kind that make you feel the pain in your own chest.

Lola Tung, meanwhile, embraces Belly's flawed nature - she's selfish, naive, sometimes infuriating, and yet heartbreakingly real. She lets her immaturity show in a way that feels authentic, even when it frustrates you.

Gavin Casalegno's Jeremiah brings the right mix of charm and impulsiveness, though his choices often leave fans seething. But that anger only shows how convincing he is in embodying Jeremiah's messy humanity.

And then there's Steven and Taylor. Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer are nothing short of phenomenal this season, giving the show its heart outside of the central love triangle.

Their dynamic grows with each episode, maturing into something that feels both aspirational and deeply real. They are the season's steadying force, grounding the story when everything else feels like it's spiralling.

Of course, at the core of it all are the Fisher brothers. Their push-and-pull dynamic continues to be the spine of the series, one brother steady and serious, the other reckless and yearning. Watching how their relationships with Belly and with each other unfold remains as compelling as ever.

By the finale, Jenny Han proves she knows exactly what she's doing. What begins with doubt and frustration transforms into a crescendo of yearning, reconciliation, and clarity. It's dramatic without being overblown, heartfelt without being saccharine, and rewarding in a way that makes you forget just how maddening the journey was in the beginning.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 isn't perfect, it was never meant to be. What it is, though, is Jenny Han's promise fulfilled: a love story that's romantic, heartbreaking, messy, nostalgic, frustrating, and, ultimately, unforgettable.