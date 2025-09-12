Karan Johar Compares <i>The Summer I Turned Pretty</i> To <i>Student Of The Year</i>: "We Were Here First"

Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences in India. The show's engaging storyline, strong performances, and well-crafted writing have made it a major hit.

What's Happening

Recently, Karan Johar compared the show to his film Student of the Year and recalled how audiences were once divided between Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra after the film's release.

Karan Johar shared a playful post on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? It's Team Rohan or Team Abhimanyu! #WeWereHereFirst #SummerShanayaTurnedPretty."

Background

While The Summer I Turned Pretty features two brothers falling in love with the same girl, Student Of The Year revolves around a love triangle between friends.

The latest, 10th episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty was released this Wednesday. The penultimate episode of Season 3 follows a year-long journey of healing and longing.

Clocking in at 1 hour and 11 minutes, it explores the lives of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah over the course of a year. Belly is now settled in Paris, Jeremiah is trying to rebuild his life, and Conrad is attempting to reconnect with his family and friends.

With only one episode left, fans are eagerly speculating about how The Summer I Turned Pretty will end. The big question remains: will Belly choose Conrad, Jeremiah, or focus on herself? The finale is set to air on September 17.