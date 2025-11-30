<i>The Summer I Turned Pretty</i> Stars Sean Kaufman-Christopher Briney Share A Kiss At Knicks Game. Internet: "Everyone Is Team Conrad"

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Sean Kaufman and Christopher Briney surprised fans on Friday night with an unexpected on-camera kiss during the New York Knicks home game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

What's Happening

The actors, who play Steven and Conrad in the hit series, were seated courtside when the arena camera landed on them.

In a playful moment, Sean stood up, turned toward Christopher, held his face and kissed him, prompting Briney to burst into laughter.

The moment instantly went viral after being captured on video.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the Knicks joked about the show's famous love triangle. "Belly, you have some competition," the Knicks' official account wrote in the caption.

On the video itself, the team added, "Everyone is Team Conrad," referencing Briney's character and the fan-favourite romance storyline between Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad. Kaufman plays Belly's older brother, Steven, in the Prime Video series.

Background

The two actors, who share a close friendship off-screen, have been spotted together frequently even after the show wrapped filming.

Just this September, Christopher was seen cradling Sean at a Chanel event, a moment that also stirred social media excitement.

Their appearance at the Knicks game comes shortly after they attended the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with their girlfriends the previous weekend.

Several other celebrities were also present courtside on Friday, including Ray Romano, Jordyn Woods and Spike Lee.

Following the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which aired in September, Amazon Prime confirmed that the cast - including Sean Kaufman and Christopher Briney - will return for a feature film continuation of the story.

