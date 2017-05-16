Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita In Twitter War With Kapil Mishra

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's wife slammed Mr Mishra in a tweet on Monday saying that he would "face the consequences of the false allegations that he has made"
Law of Nature never errs. Seeds of विश्वासघात, झूठे आरोप sown, so shall he @KapilMishraAAP reap.Inevitable.Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 15, 2017
Siphoning money, hawala transactions through hundreds of shell companies, hiding financial details from the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission -- Mr Mishra's salvo against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week listed a huge array of financial irregularities.
Refusing to comment on Sunita Kejirwal's remarks, Mr Mishra said she is "troubled" with the downfall of her husband. "Sunita Kejriwal is unaware of the truth. She is troubled by the downfall of her husband. I won't say a single word for her even if she says anything to me," Mr Mishra said in a tweet.
"Sunita Kejriwal is a loyal wife. She has no knowledge of which kind of conspiracies are being made at her home. She is just doing her duty," Mr Mishra said.
The AAP has dismissed his charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP and also accused the party of shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder.
Since Mr Mishra was sacked earlier this month for what his party called poor performance, he has been attacking the Chief Minister and his former cabinet colleagues almost every day.
Mr Mishra was on an indefinite hunger strike since May 10 till last evening, demanding that the AAP chief must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders -- Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadhha, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.
Mr Mishra was discharged from the hospital on Monday evening where he was admitted after he had fainted at a press conference on Sunday.
Soon after being discharged, Mr Mishra said he would go to the offices of the CBI and the Central Board of Direct Taxes to lodge complaints against Mr Kejriwal.
