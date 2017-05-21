2 Kids Stripped, Paraded With Garlands Of Slippers For 'Stealing' Food Item

Highlights The children allegedly stole a packet of 'chakli' from a sweet shop The shop owner and his 2 sons were arrested following the incident The incident took place in Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra's Thane

Two minor boys were stripped and paraded with garlands of slippers for allegedly stealing a food item from a sweet shop, police said today.The shop owner and his two sons were arrested following the incident in Prem Nagar area of Ulhasnagar township in Thane district in Maharashtra last night, they said.The children, aged 8 and 9 and hailing from different families, went to the neighbourhood shop where they picked up a packet of 'chakli' (a snack) without the owner's permission and ate it. This angered the shop owner, Mehmood Pathan (69), police said.Mr Pathan, with help from his sons, caught hold of the duo and chopped off their hair. Not stopping at that, they allegedly stripped the minors, made them wear garlands of slippers and paraded them on the street as punishment.Annoyed over the humiliation and mistreatment of the children, their parents, who reside in the same locality, lodged a complaint with the Hill Line police.Based on the complaint, Mr Pathan and his sons Irfan (26) and Salim (22) were arrested around midnight, police said.