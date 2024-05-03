UP Teen Found Dead, Cops Suspect Suicide, Brother Claims Mother Killed Him

The police have registered a case against the mother and her lover (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy was found dead at his home in UP's Bulandshahr yesterday. While the police suspect suicide, the elder brother of the boy alleged that he was killed by his mother and her lover.

According to the police, the elder brother of the boy said that he did not approve of their mother's relationship with her lover.

The victim's widowed mother was in a relationship with a man and had been living with him for almost a year. According to the victim's elder brother, he was not happy with this and thus, their mother, along with her lover, strangled him, said police.

"The incident happened in Bulandshahr's Khurja. A report of the teen's death has been registered. The accused will soon be arrested," said police.

The police have registered a case against the mother and her lover and are investigating the case.

(With inputs from Sameer Ali)