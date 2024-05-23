Woman Jumps From 15th Floor Of Gurugram Residential Society, Dies: Cops

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a residential society here, police said on Thursday.

The police identified the woman as Subhi, a resident of Gadoli village who was working as a domestic help in the Ramprastha Society in sector 37D.

On Wednesday, the police received a call reporting that a woman was found dead in the building. They rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

During preliminary investigation, the police found that the woman had jumped from the 15th floor of the building over an alleged love affair, police spokesperson said. However, the victim's family did not name anyone.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said.

