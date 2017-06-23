Puducherry In Centre's 30 Smart City Abhiyan

Puducherry ranks eighth in the latest list of cities that would be developed as smart cities, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said today.Mr Narayanasamy thanked the Urban Development Ministry for including Puducherry in the third list of cities that would be developed as 'smart cities.'After getting information that Puducherry is part of the latest list of 30 cities that would be promoted under Centre's 'smart city abhiyan', Mr Narayanasamy said the sustained efforts of his government to get the smart city project had borne fruit.He also distributed sweets to his ministerial colleagues, legislators, Chief Secretary Manoj Parida and officials of various departments at a press meet held following news that Puduchery had been included among the 30 cities."Puducherry ranks the eighth place in the latest list," Mr Narayanasamy said.He said the smart city project in Puducherry would involve a total investment of Rs 1,850 crore.All India N R Congress Lok Sabha lawmaker R Radhakrishnan in a release said the smart city project sanctioned by the Centre for Puducherry "is a remarkable fruitioning of steps the previous AINRC government took."He said Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had also played "an effective and proactive role in inclusion of Puducherry in current list of smart cities finalised by the Centre."The lawmaker thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu for including Puducherry in the list of smart cities.