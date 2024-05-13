Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Delhi AAP MLA, His Son In Assault Case

The Okhla MLA has denied the charges. (File)

An aide of AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested while non-bailable warrants were issued against the legislator and his son in connection with a case of assault registered here following a quarrel at a petrol pump, police said on Monday.

Iqrar Ahmed (50), who was apprehended near Kalindi Kunj, was not named in the FIR lodged on May 7 at Noida's Phase 1 police station after an argument broke out between Khan's son Anas Ahmed and some workers at a petrol pump.

The Delhi lawmaker also got involved later.

Amanatullah Khan, who represents Okhla in Delhi Assembly, was the only named person in the FIR. His son was mentioned as the "unidentified son of MLA Amantullah Khan" while the other accused were identified as "others in two cars".

"On Monday, with the help of local intelligence and electronic surveillance, accused Iqrar Ahmed, who was wanted in the case lodged at Phase 1 police station, was arrested. He was held near the border of Kalindi Kunj," a Noida Police spokesperson said.

Amanatullah Khan's son was accused of jumping the queue for fuel at the petrol pump and later indulging in threatening behaviour and violence. Amanatullah Khan also allegedly threatened the petrol pump workers, according to the FIR.

The Okhla MLA has denied the charges.

"An FIR was lodged at the Phase 1 police station in connection with a case of assault by some people at a petrol pump here. The investigation team has collected evidence in the case.

"The CCTV footage was analysed and statements of witnesses was recorded, and on the basis of that a person - Iqrar Ahmed - was arrested today," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said.

He was produced in a local court here which has sent him to judicial custody, Mishra said.

An investigation against other accused is underway and they will soon face legal proceedings, he said.

"The investigating official in the case had requested the court and non-bailable warrants (NBW) have been issued against people identified as Abu Baqar, Anas and Amantullah. We will soon ensure legal proceedings against them under the strictest laws as per rules," Mishra said.

The police had initially lodged a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting knowing it to be likely that such provocation will break public peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later, sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 452 (tress-passing), 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (causing hurt during robbery) and 34 (act done by several persons with common objective) of the IPC and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added to the case.

The police said Iqrar Ahmed, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, currently lives in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

The Noida Police last week visited the AAP MLA's Delhi home for an inquiry in connection with the case, according to officials.

