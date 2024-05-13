Heart Health: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of High Cholesterol Levels

Obesity is a common risk factor for increased cholesterol, heart disease and diabetes

Cholesterol is the waxy substance found in your blood. When found in excess, it can increase your risk of heart disease. High cholesterol levels can develop fatty deposits in the walls of arteries. This build-up known as plaque can restrict the free flow of blood and put an individual at a higher risk of developing heart conditions or a stroke. Poor cholesterol levels are usually inherited or a result of an unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyle. Early detection can help reduce this risk and help one seek medical help on time. Here let's understand the signs and symptoms of increased cholesterol and also know treatment options.

Signs and symptoms of poor cholesterol levels

High cholesterol usually does not have any symptoms. When cholesterol levels are high it contributes to chest pain, stroke, and heart disease. A blood test can help know the levels of both good and bad cholesterol. However, a few hidden signs can help you know. Here are some of these:

1. High blood pressure

The cholesterol build-up in the arteries can make it difficult to pump blood smoothly. Your heart might work harder to pump blood through narrowed arteries. This can increase your blood pressure.

2. Fatty bumps on the skin

One may notice soft, yellowish, lesions on the skin known as xanthomas. These indicate elevated cholesterol levels. Xanthomas are usually associated with hereditary lipid issues.

3. Corneal arcus

High cholesterol can be detected through your eyes. One may experience an eye-related condition called corneal arcus in which lipid deposits appear as rings in the outer region of the cornea. These rings are usually grey or white and are opaque.

4. Obesity

Too much cholesterol in your blood may trigger fat build-up, resulting in obesity.

Obesity is also a risk factor for increased cholesterol. It is linked with a higher risk of increased bad cholesterol as well as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

What should you do

First, get your levels checked. A simple blood test can help know your cholesterol levels. Seek medical help accordingly.

Exercise regularly to control your cholesterol levels. It will also promote your overall well-being.

Maintain a healthy weight as obesity is one of the common risk factors for high cholesterol levels.

Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet that is rich in fibre, antioxidants and other essential nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.