Amid Scorching Heat, Video Of Puducherry's ''Green Shade'' Initiative Wins Praises

As several parts of India record above-normal maximum temperatures, the Puducherry Public Works Department (PWD) has come up with an innovative solution to combat the intense heatwave. The department has installed green shade nets near traffic signals to provide respite to commuters who have to wait in the sweltering heat.

An X user shared the video of the initiative and praised the authorities for their efforts. In the video, people riding two-wheelers are seen waiting under the shade until the signal turns green. The clip further shows that similar shade clothes have also been installed at other signals, benefitting several commuters.

Watch the video here:

Internet users applauded the thoughtful initiative with many calling it ''good'' and ''excellent''. Several users from other states urged local authorities to take inspiration from Puducherry and implement similar systems in their city.

One user wrote, ''See a trick there. The shade stops some 10 feet before the pedestrian crossing. At least to avoid scorching sun, motorists won't block pedestrians.''

Another said, ''Excellent and hats off to the administration, hope many leaders and admins inspire.''

A third added, ''Kindly think about this in Hyderabad and kindly help riders in this hot summer where it's reaching 45⁰ temperature.''

A fourth said, ''What a wonderful initiative by the Pondicherry Public Works Department! Erecting a shaded structure at a busy traffic crossing is a simple yet impactful way to improve the daily lives of residents and commuters. In the sweltering heat, having a place to find respite from the sun's relentless rays can make a big difference, both in terms of physical comfort and overall well-being.''

Notably, heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with many places sizzling between 38 and 42.5 degrees Celsius. The regional meteorological department has forecast that heat wave conditions would continue for the next three days in the state.

In many districts of the state, there is a heat wave and the weather department has warned people not to go out in the open between 12 pm and 3 pm. People should maintain extreme caution during such situations, the authorities have said. There are chances of people suffering sunburn and heatstroke, the statement said.