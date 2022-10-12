How Bengaluru Traffic Lights Are Spotlighting Heart Health Awareness

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has taken the step to raise awareness on heart health issues.

Several traffic lights in the Bengaluru City of Karnataka will display a red heart symbol between October 15 and October 25. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has taken the step to raise awareness on heart health issues, reported news agency ANI.

The police have selected a total of 20 junctions in the tech capital where traffic lights will feature a glowing red heart as the stopping signal. In addition, banners and pamphlets will also be used for the cause, the report added.

“Joined hands with Manipal hospitals to create awareness about heart health issues using traffic signals. Banners and pamphlets are to be used as well. 20 junctions selected to display hearts between 15-25th,” R Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Bengaluru City, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

In pictures shared by ANI on Twitter, a traffic light is seen displaying a red heart beside the countdown timer.

Bengaluru | City to display heart symbol in traffic lights



Joined hands with Manipal hospitals to create awareness about heart health issues using traffic signals. Banner & pamphlets to be used as well. 20 junctions selected to display hearts b/w 15-25th: Jt CP Traffic, R Gowda pic.twitter.com/4JC17WcE0w — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

On World Heart Day this year, Manipal Hospitals installed heart-shaped traffic lights at junctions to sensitise people on heart health. “On the occasion of World Heart Day, Manipal Hospitals installed innovations to encourage Bangalore to be a 'heart smart city',” a tweet by the hospital read.

The hospital also posted several pictures of heart-shaped traffic lights and banners carrying QR codes.

On the occasion of #WorldHeartDay, Manipal Hospitals installed innovations to encourage Bangalore to be a 'heart smart city'. pic.twitter.com/cYSJPKx4uC — Manipal Hospitals | #TogetherStronger (@ManipalHealth) October 2, 2022

In a subsequent post, the hospital shared that they used audio messages to spread awareness of heart health. Besides this, QR codes were also pasted on banners that allow one to access emergency services without having to dial the emergency number.

These included the red signal being in the shape of a heart, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health, and QR codes to access emergency services easily instead of dialing a number to call for it. Here are some snaps of the same.#ManipalHospitals#CPR#CardiacArrest — Manipal Hospitals | #TogetherStronger (@ManipalHealth) October 2, 2022

World Heart Day is celebrated annually on September 29. On this day, the healthcare fraternity “aims to recall awareness and commitment towards a healthy heart.”