World Heart Day: 5 Tips To Sidestep The Risk Of Heart Disease In Today's Stressful Life

In the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic, the 21st century has probably witnessed major changes in healthcare. As we manoeuvre through this paradigm shift involving the new normal, it is essential that we stay calm collectively and make a conscious effort to balance work and life. Hence, it is more important now to come to terms with your health, lifestyle and take care of your hearts.

World Heart Day is globally celebrated on 29th September, and through the occasion, the healthcare fraternity aims to recall the awareness and commitment towards a healthy heart. Unfortunately, cardiovascular diseases are common today due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, lack of physical activity, external factors and other co-morbidities. Therefore, the need of the hour is to ensure the overall health and wellbeing of our hearts and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Here are 5 simple lifestyle tips to keep your heart healthy-

1. Having a healthy diet

Diet plays a critical role in minimizing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It is advisable to have a balanced diet with fruits, green leafy vegetables, lentils, protein-rich eggs and milk instead of junk and processed food. Avoiding excessive oily foods and snacks will also keep the lipid levels low. Meals can be planned as per an individual's nutritional needs.

2. Working out and exercising

Having a healthy life would also imply adding physical activity to your daily routine. Exercising for 30-45 minutes a day, going for morning and evening walks, and some light cardio training and stretching go a long way in keeping you fit and your heart healthy. For cardiac patients, it is advisable to walk greater distances to be in rhythm and remain active. In addition, it is crucial to tackle obesity and avoid complications like diabetes, high blood pressure.

3. Lifestyle modification and managing stress

Stress and other external factors will always have a direct impact on your health. As individuals, you should take control and work on your emotional wellbeing. It is important to converse with your friends and family and achieve an optimum work-life balance. Steer clear of alcohol, smoking or any such addictive substances.

4. Relax and sleep enough

Sleep for a minimum of eight hours - the mantra for a healthy heart. Being sleep deprived has a direct effect on your heart health, as lack of sleep increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Also, adequate sleep is crucial for regulating the circadian rhythms of your brain and helps you to stay fit, fresh and energetic throughout the day. Stay healthy and continue a sustainable lifestyle to keep your body, mind and soul happy.

5. Regular checkups and screening

Besides ensuring all of the above, individuals must get checked at regular intervals and adhere to the medications as prescribed by their doctor. Monitor your blood pressure and sugar levels constantly, and when in doubt, the best practice is to always reach out to your doctor or physician.

(Dr Kaushik Mukherjee is the Head of the Department of CTVS, Senior Cardiac Consultant and Specialist in Mechanical Circulatory Support at DESUN Hospital, Kolkata)

