Moringa Health Benefits: Strong Immunity, Better Heart Health And Other Reasons To Add These Leaves To Your Diet

Moinga health benefits: You can add the goodness of moringa leaves in the form of powder

Highlights Moringa leaves are loaded with plenty of nutrients

These are also a non-dairy source of calcium

Moringa leaves can help control blood sugar levels

Ever heard of moringa? Well, Moringa comes from the Moringa oleifera plant, often called the drumstick tree, horseradish tree, or miracle tree. Moringa, is one of those "new" foods, that is becoming more and more popular in the everyday diet. It is also called as survival food since it contains all the nutritional elements such as protein, calcium, impressive 8 of the 9 essential amino acids, iron, Vitamin C and A minerals and more.

Further, moringa is a medicinal powerhouse that possesses antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Also, because each and every part of the moringa plant has its own unique and useful properties it has been used for various health benefits.

So, let's jump into the various health benefits that moringa offers:

1. Boosts energy levels

Moringa is said to increase energy levels of the body, giving relief from tiredness and fatigue. Moringa leaves being rich in iron help in reducing weakness and drowsiness.

2. Boosts immunity

Moringa leaves are loaded with strong immune boosting phytonutrients that strengthens the immune system and enables it to fight off infections. Together, they contain vitamin A, C and iron that support a healthy and active immune system.

Moringa health benefits: These leaves can help maintain a healthy immune system

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Reduces blood sugar levels

Moringa helps control blood glucose levels, which can reduce the risk of diabetes. Moreover, moringa contains a pigment known as chlorogenic acid which helps to stabilize blood sugar levels post meals.

4. Helps fight inflammation

Inflammation is how a body naturally responds to pain and injury but uncontrolled inflammation is bad for you. Moringa is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent and helps in soothing inflammation in the body by suppressing inflammatory enzymes and boosting production of anti-inflammatory cytokines.

Also read: Immunity-Boosting Foods: From Amla To Moringa, 5 Superfoods You Need To Fuel Your Immune System

5. Takes care of your heart

Moringa leaves protect the heart and support cardiovascular system by bringing down the bad cholesterol levels, which can block the blood vessels thereby causing heart attack.

6. Good for stomach

Moringa leaves are beneficial against digestive disorders. Those suffering from constipation, bloating, gas, gastritis and ulcerative colitis should add moringa leaves to their diet.

Also read: Moringa Vs Matcha: Nutritionist Tells Which One Is Healthier For You

7. Improves bone health

Moringa leaves are rich sources of calcium and phosphorus, which are needed for good bone health. Since moringa leaves have an anti-inflammatory nature, they help prevent arthritis and fight against osteoporosis, keeping your bones strong.

Having moringa leaves can help you boost bone health

Photo Credit: iStock

How to use moringa leaves

As moringa powder - Moringa leaves are dried and grounded in powder form or as supplements. Add the powdered moringa to your smoothies, soups, or use it as a tea.

As moringa oil - As an essential oil, moringa has benefits for moisturizing and cleansing the skin, along with as a moisturizing hair treatment

As moringa juice - Fresh leaves of moringa are crushed and then the juice is extracted for use.

Also read: Can Moringa Help Manage Diabetes? Know Its Effect On Your Blood Sugar Levels

With its unique taste, rich in various nutrients, moringa has many benefits and applications and can be used in many delicious recipes. Thus, adding moringa to your products will enrich nutrition and contribute to healthy lifestyle.

(Nmami Agarwal is a Delhi-based nutritionist at Nmamilife)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.