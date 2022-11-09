Dubai Man Looking For Job Hands Over Resume To People With Chocolate Bar

Internet is impressed with his unique approach

After failing to find a job on an employment website, a man from Dubai decided to hand out his CV with a chocolate bar to people at traffic signals. A note stapled to the resume read, "I will be grateful to you if you help me to get a job. I wish you a beautiful day full of love and happiness," the note also mentioned his name and contact details.

He was spotted handing out his CV along with a mini chocolate bar to people at traffic signals in Dubai Marina, reported Lovin Dubai.

In his CV, Nawar Moukhalati has listed his past job experiences. He has studied business at Al Zarqa University and can speak Arabic and English. He holds several years of experience as a salesman and in sales offices in various offices.

Mr Moukhalati has also posted about this on his LinkedIn account. In his post, he wrote, "After I failed to get a job on Linkedin, I started distributing my cv to on the signals Dubai."

Check out the post here:

Impressed with his unique approach, netizens hoped Mr Moukhalati can find a job soon. A social media user wrote, "Shoutout to companies in UAE who are looking to hire creative people, he may prove to be an excellent marketing guy. Please help him secure a job."

Another user wrote, "Believe in one thing. Nothing is permanent. If you have a bad time now it will not gonna stay long. Hence, A nice opportunity is waiting for you ahead. You are just near. Wish you good luck."

The third user commented, " I have passed your CV on to people who are hiring for sales. Inshallah, you'll find a job soon."

"It's alright, we were all there at least once :) but this is a brilliant idea I'm inspired," the fourth expressed.

Featured Video Of The Day Governors vs 3 Opposition-Led Governments In Southern States