Video: Man "Forces" Child To Take Picture With Lion, Sparks Debate On Parenting

A man allegedly forced a child, reported to be his son, to take a picture with a lion in an old video that has resurfaced and gone viral on social media, sparking debate on two issues: parenting and animal cruelty.

The video, picked up by several media outlets, was posted on Instagram by a page named Bad Parenting TV. The man was claimed to be the boy's father. "A father forces his son to take a picture with a lion," text on the video reads.

People opined that fathers often serve as role models for their sons, influencing their values, beliefs and behaviours, with social media users slamming the man for putting his son in danger. "He should be put in prison," one user said.

In the video, the father can be seen putting the boy on the lion's back, eventually irritating the animal. The lion immediately turned back in an attacking position.

Meanwhile, the boy was seen crying inconsolably.

Watch the video here:

Disclaimer: NDTV can't verify the authenticity of the video.

Fathers can play a significant role in mentoring their sons, teaching them important life skills and values. A strong emotional connection between a father and son can foster trust, empathy and understanding. But social media users believe one such video raises thousands of questions on parenting.

One user wrote, "He should be goddam arrested for child endangerment and this child should be taken away from his parents care. Physcopath parents"

"Indeed Bad Parenting," one user said, while another said, "Clearly lacking any brains looks like abuse".

"He should be put in prison for putting his child in danger," one user said.

Users slam animal cruelty

Some users also highlighted the issue of animal cruelty as a user said, "Poor lion. No animal should drugged for human entertainment."

"How cruel the lion should be free in the wild not used as a photo opportunity. poor child too."