Lucknow Airport Reopens A Day After Radar Repair

Cities | Edited by | Updated: January 15, 2017 13:17 IST
The technical snag left passengers stranded at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Lucknow:  The flight operations at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport which were suspended due to a technical snag have resumed operation after a nine-hour shutdown. Due to a major radar problem, the international airport in Lucknow was shut at around 4 pm yesterday, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

"The technical snag in the radio equipment was rectified at 12 in the night. 20 flights were affected due Saturday and all flights to and from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, were canceled, due to the default," Officer Sanjay Narain, told PTI.

The airport's director PK Srivastava said on Sunday the repair work required fitting new electronic cards into the VHF Omni Directional Radio Range, or VOR, a type of short-range radio navigation system for aircraft. The airport was reopened at 1 am Sunday.

The flights which had arrived after 6.30 pm yesterday were stopped at the airport.

Apart from domestic destinations, some airlines use Lucknow's airport to fly to and from the United Arab Emirates.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

