'World-Class': Kevin Pietersen Stunned By New Airport Terminal In Lucknow

Kevin Pietersen is currently in India

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for doing an "incredible job" to renovate the Lucknow Airport.

Kevin Pietersen, who was in the state capital to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants VS Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, praised the chief minister's work with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

On Sunday, the 43-year-old dropped a picture of himself, while posing in the middle of the “brand new airport terminal.”

Calling the airport “world-class”, Pietersen, in a note along with the picture, said that the chief minister “must be super proud,” as “India is booming.”

While praising the colourful adornments on the wall, Kevin wrote, “The Street of Flowers here at the brand new airport terminal in Lucknow. WORLD CLASS! Wow, what an incredible job done by all for this most beautiful state. I'm sure Yogi Adityanath must be super proud! India is BOOMING!”

The Street of Flowers here at the brand new airport terminal in Lucknow.

WORLD CLASS!

Wow, what an incredible job done by all for this most beautiful state.

I'm sure @myogiadityanath must be super proud!

India is BOOMING! ???????? pic.twitter.com/pRuH23Klls — Kevin Pietersen???? (@KP24) April 28, 2024

In no time, several users flooded the comments section lauding the Lucknow Airport.

Sharing a video of its new terminal, as user wrote, “Lucknow Airport soaring to new heights on the global stage. Enhancing its allure with top-notch amenities, it's becoming a favourite among travellers worldwide. Terminal 3.”

Lucknow Airport soaring to new heights on the global stage.

Enhancing its allure with top-notch amenities, it's becoming a favorite among travelers worldwide. ????



Terminal 3 ???? pic.twitter.com/MM58k30qpg — Ambuj Mishra (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Ambujmishra9090) April 28, 2024

A comment read, “The new India! The better India!”

The new India! The better india! — Rahul M Maheswari ???????? (@rahulsofficial) April 28, 2024

Another read, “Thanks Kevin for showcasing the bright and positive side of the new Bharat.”

Thanks Kevin for showcasing the bright and positive side of new Bharat ????????



The last decade has laid the solid foundation for the next sprint of development .. beyond and above from here.#Bharat#IndiaFirst#NaMoAgain2024#ModiKiGuarantee#development #2047 — Prabhat Jain ???????? (@prabhat_fca) April 28, 2024

A user said, “Glad that you loved it!!”

Glad that you loved it !! — Aryan (@chinchat09) April 28, 2024

The comments section was flooded with many saying, “Wow.”

Kevin Pietersen is one of the commentators for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).