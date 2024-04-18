Kevin Pietersen Recreates 'Coffee With Cabin' Moment, Starbucks Reacts

The post prompted a response from Starbucks India.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is currently in India for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former cricketer has joined the commentator's box of late and he has been drawing attention for his comments and remarks on the latest developments in the tournament. But his recent social media post has become another talking point on the internet. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a hilarious video and a photo, recreating his viral "coffee with Cabin" moment.

For the unversed, Pietersen previously sparked a viral moment when he shared a post about how at an Indian airport his name Kevin was spelled as "Cabin" on a coffee cup at a Starbucks outlet. The cricketer has repeatedly dropped visuals that show him holding a Starbucks coffee cup with "Cabin" written on it. Now, in his recent Instagram post, the former cricketer once again showed off the coffee cup with "Cabin" written on it. "Coffee with Cabin! What an awesome team working at this place!" Kevin Pietersen wrote as he shared a picture and a video.

Take a look below:

The picture shows Pietersen holding a coffee cup with the name "Cabin" written on it. The video, on the other hand, captured a light-hearted moment with the Starbucks employees.

The former England captain shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than several likes and comments.

The post also prompted a response from Starbucks India. "We're so glad to hear you had a great experience at our store, Kevin Pietersen. Hope you enjoyed your brew!" the company wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, internet users posted varied reactions. "This is funny and cute at the same time," wrote one user. "Who called them Pietersen's team and not Cabin's crew?" jokingly said another.

"Looks like you've been deliberately asking them to write Cabin. No person would write a person's name as Cabin," commented a third user.

"Starbucks is the place to get your alter-name, I have seen this happening many times for me in Europe and the UK, they undersantably never got it right," added another.

"Cabin literally laughed for 15 mins there. I'm sure his coffee turned cold," jokingly said one user.

The former England captain often shares interesting videos and photos on his social media handle. Previously, Pietersen also shared a video of the new terminal on his X account and praised the airport's aesthetics and infrastructure. ''Just travelled through the brand new airport in Bangalore. It's WORLD CLASS. Can be put up against any airport around the world. WOW!!!!!,'' he wrote while sharing the video.