Glitch On Air India Singapore-Bound Plane, Fliers Deplaned At Delhi Airport

More than 200 passengers on a Singapore-bound Air India plane faced a tough time at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening as all of them were deplaned after being seated in the aircraft for nearly two hours with a faulty air conditioning system.

Flight AI2380, being operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, was scheduled to depart the Delhi airport around 11 pm, but was delayed. The aircraft's air conditioning system and the electric supply were faulty, according to a PTI journalist who was on the plane.

After being seated in the aircraft for nearly two hours, all passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal building. The crew did not provide any specific reason for the decision to deplane the more than 200 passengers, he said.

There was no immediate statement from Air India.

Video clips shared on social media showed passengers using newspapers and magazines to fan themselves.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)