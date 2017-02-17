Sky Of Smoke, Lake On Fire: Bengaluru Drivers Swerved, Firemen Stunned

A fire erupted at 4 pm yesterday on Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru, causing drivers to swerve dangerously.
Highlights
- Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru bursts into flames
- Smoke poured into the sky, drivers were at risk: reports
- Firemen say they were stumped by scale of the disaster
The lake has generated more than a water body's fair share of headlines - the pollution regularly causes it to froth so heavily that the foam can be seen on roads nearby; at other times, flames leap off the water.
But the size of the fire yesterday stumped even experts, with large, rolling clouds of smoke serving as a major impediment for those driving on the roads nearby, as well as firemen.
"They could not even attempt to find the source of the smoke as they had no way to access the spot. 'How can we put out a fire in water?' said one fireman," the Hindu newspaper reported.
The fire, it is now believed, began in the clumps of dry hyacinth and weed around the lake at about 4 pm. Residents of apartment buildings - the lake is surrounded by high-rises - allege that weeds and dry grass are regularly burnt in the area without supervision by garbage collectors. Experts say it's not clear yet if the toxic chemicals that are poured into the lake which covers nearly 4 km served as a dangerous amplifier.
Bellandur and Varthur are the two major lakes in Bengaluru. Both have been ruined because of the constant dumping of untreated sewage and toxic chemicals and detergents from small factories.
The state government and the union Environment Ministry have deputed experts to test the water and to develop plans for cleansing the lakes, but there has been no implementation of any action plan so far.