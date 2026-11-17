Leftist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani scrapped a special police public-order unit which civil liberties campaigners had accused of using heavy-handed tactics in dealing with protests.

The squad -- called the Strategic Response Group -- numbered around 500 officers, according to public records, and was a city-wide rapid reaction force that dealt with terrorism threats and disorder, as well as protest scenarios. It was created in 2015.

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist who took power on January 1 of this year, had campaigned for the Big Apple's top job in part on a promise to rein in police who had responded forcefully to pro-Palestinian protests on campuses and around the city, and at anti-deportation marches. The mayor is a long-standing supporter of the Palestinian cause.

"What we're doing today is announcing the disbanding of the Strategic Response Group and announcing a completely new approach to how we treat protest in our city," Mamdani told the local ABC7 cable channel.

"In addition to separating out those responsibilities, we're also emphasizing an approach of de-escalation, an approach of dialogue," said Mamdani, flagged by police commissioner Jessica Tisch, who continued in her post from the previous mayoral administration.

Tisch said elements of the SRG would be folded into the force's counterterrorism operations, while a new model for policing protests that included unarmed deescalation specialists would be introduced.

In 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union of New York called the SRG "a notoriously violent rapid response unit ... the SRG has consistently threatened, attacked, and arrested protesters."

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