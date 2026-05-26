Woman Eating At Restaurant With Husband Killed By Flying Umbrella

A freak accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman who was dining with her husband at a lakefront restaurant patio when strong winds abruptly intensified. The powerful gusts dislodged a heavy patio umbrella, causing it to strike the victim, identified as 56-year-old Dana Weinger from Huger, with fatal force. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Clarendon County Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell said the umbrella struck Weinger in the head and neck area, causing a laceration. The first responders were called to the Lake Marion restaurant around 7:40 pm local time for a reported laceration. When they arrived, the woman was found unresponsive with injuries to her head and neck.

“EMS followed protocol but could not revive her,” Blackwell said in a news release.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley added that the umbrella severed Weinger's carotid artery, according to a report in WIS News 10.

Weinger died at the scene despite life-saving attempts, according to officials. The coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday (May 27). Local authorities have launched an investigation into safety standards regarding outdoor furniture during extreme weather conditions.

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Restaurant Statement

The restaurant said the incident occurred as severe weather moved through the area. In a statement on social media, Driftwood Grill said the incident had affected everyone involved deeply.

"Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic incident during last night's sudden severe weather event at Lake Marion. This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved," read the statement.

"Out of respect for the family and those impacted, we ask for continued prayers, compassion, and privacy during this incredibly difficult time. We are grateful for the emergency personnel and community members who responded and assisted during the situation. Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts and prayers."