Wife Of US Teacher Killed In Prank Gone Wrong Urges To Drop Charges Against Teens

The family of a Georgia high school teacher, Jason Hughes, who was killed in a prank gone wrong, is urging authorities to drop charges against the five teenagers involved, The New York Times reported. Laura Hughes, who is also a teacher at North Hall High School, said that her husband would not have wanted the lives of the students to be ruined like this.

Jason, 40, lost his life when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace. The tragedy happened when the teacher was confronting students who had covered his trees with toilet paper, a common prank in the US. He was also rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The teenagers were arrested and later released on bond. The main accused is facing up to 15 years behind bars with charges including first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering. Four other teens involved were charged with misdemeanour criminal trespass and littering.

Now, Laura says that her family wants all the charges to be dropped. "This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students," she told the media outlet. "This would be counter to Jason's lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."

As reported by WSBTV, Hughes' family thanked the community for the "outpouring of prayers and support as we grieve the loss of Jason". "We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident, along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us."

Statement by the school district

"Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues," the school district said in a statement to the outlet.

"He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family."