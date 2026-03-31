"Why Not Take Oil?" 4 Decades Before War, Trump Was Already Eyeing Iran

Before the ongoing US-Iran war, before the presidency, US President Donald Trump was already talking about taking oil.

Trump has long spoken openly about taking control of oil resources, a stance that has again come into focus as the war in the Middle East drags on. His latest remarks about "taking the oil" from Iran, have now been followed by a throwback video he shared online, showing that this thinking dates back decades.

In the clip, filmed in 1987 and recently posted by Trump on social media platform Truth Social, the then-businessman is seen speaking openly about Iran and its oil, arguing that the United States should seize energy resources.

The video shows a young Trump saying, "Why couldn't we go in and take over some of their oil which is along the sea?"

He tells the interviewer, "Let them have Iran, you take their oil, that's what I'd do."

During the interview, the journalist asked Trump whether he was worried about a threat from the Soviet Union. Trump said, "The next time Iran attacks this country, go in and grab one of their big oil installations. And I mean grab it and keep it and get back your losses, because this country has lost plenty because of Iran."

When asked whether he wanted a war, Trump insisted one would happen regardless, saying, "You can have a war by being weak. You are going to have a war and it's going to start in the Middle East."

"Favourite Thing Is To Take Oil": Trump

A day earlier, Trump suggested that the US could "take the oil in Iran" as the war entered its fifth week. Speaking to the Financial Times, he compared potential US action in Iran to earlier operations in Venezuela, where Washington gained control of the oil industry after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

"To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say, 'Why are you doing that?' But they are stupid people," Trump told the Financial Times.

He said this could include taking Kharg Island, adding, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options... It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while."

Iran's Oil And Gas Reserves

Iran is one of the world's biggest oil producers. The country holds the world's second-largest proven natural gas reserves and the third-largest crude oil reserves, according to the United States Energy Information Administration.

Iran holds around 24% of the Middle East's and 12% of the world's proven oil reserves, with about 157 billion barrels of proven crude oil, according to an Al-Jazeera report.

Photo Credit: Reuters

It is the ninth-largest oil producer globally and the fourth-largest within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), producing about 3.3 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Fresh Threats To Iran's Energy Infrastructure

Trump on Monday threatened widespread destruction of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, potentially including desalination plants that supply drinking water, if a deal to end the war is not reached "shortly."

In a social media post, Trump said "great progress is being made" in talks with Iran to end military operations. But he said if a deal is not reached "shortly," and if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately reopened, the US would broaden its offensive by "completely obliterating" power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island and possibly even desalination plants.

(With inputs from agencies)