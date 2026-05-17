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Trump Likely To Hold Key Meeting Over Military Action On Iran: Report

The meeting will come after Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Sunday, saying that the clock in ticking for Tehran.

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Trump Likely To Hold Key Meeting Over Military Action On Iran: Report
Donald Trump may discuss military options against Iran.

United States President Donald Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Tuesday with his top national security advisers to discuss the options for military action regarding Iran, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two US officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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