Trump Likely To Hold Key Meeting Over Military Action On Iran: Report

Donald Trump may discuss military options against Iran.
United States President Donald Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Tuesday with his top national security advisers to discuss the options for military action regarding Iran, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two US officials.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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