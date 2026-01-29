Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Keeps His Phone Camera Taped

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps his phone's rear camera covered with red tape, as multiple photographs going viral on social media show. Clicked in an underground parking area of the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, in Jerusalem, Netanyahu was seen standing next to his black luxury car and speaking with someone over the phone.

Podcaster Mario Nawfal noticed that his camera lenses and phone's sensors were covered with thick red tape and asked, "Why does Netanyahu have tape over his phone camera? Who's he worried about?"

He also pointed out that if the Israeli PM needed to protect his phone, then normal people should also be concerned about it. "Also, if the Prime Minister of Israel feels the need to do it, then what does that mean for the average person?" he added.

Why Does Netanyahu Tape His Phone Camera?

According to the American outlet Hypefresh, the red sticker on Netanyahu's phone is not random. It is a tamper-evident seal, a special sticker used in high-security areas. The sticker covers the camera, preventing anyone from accidentally or intentionally taking pictures of sensitive information.

Phones have cameras, microphones, and other sensors that could be used to record or leak secret information. In restricted government areas, like the Knesset's classified zones, taking photos is strictly forbidden.

Clash Report said that putting the sticker on the phone is very likely a security step to stop spying or recording in places where sensitive information is kept.

Israel has strict rules about using certain smartphones and some apps, like TikTok, because of national security concerns.

Israel has a history of advanced spying technology, and even its own citizens have sometimes been monitored without permission. The most prominent example is the Israel-based NSO Group's Pegasus software, which has been accused of being used to spy on journalists, activists, political rivals, and even world leaders in a number of nations.

There were also allegations in 2022 that Israeli police surveilled civilians, activists, and public officials without the required warrants by using spyware equipment.