'Waste of Taxpayers Money': $30 Million Stairs Criticised By New Yorkers

Officials of the MTA unveiled a brand new staircase and entryway at Times Square

The Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) is the transit service responsible for trains, buses and other transportation services in New York City. Recently, officials of the MTA unveiled a brand new staircase and entryway at the Times Square subway station which cost them 30 million dollars. This has come under intense criticism by people living in the city, which they have vented on social media.

The MTA summarised its opening of the new station in a tweet writing, “Today, we unveiled a brand-new accessible subway entrance at the Times Sq-42 St station. Located in the heart of @TimesSquareNYC at 43 St & Broadway, the modern entrance features a new elevator, a 15-foot wide staircase, and @MTAArtsDesign mosaics by artist Nick Cave.”

The new entrance to the station opens directly into the historic times square with the 30 million dollars being used for 10 new turnstiles, eighteen cameras, an accessible elevator, the new stairwell as well as a huge mosaic art piece by artist Nick Cave.

According to The New York Post, MTA President of Construction and Development Jamie Torres-Springer on Monday touted the new Times Square entrance at “$8 million under-budget and on time”.

International experts, however, have said that New York's transit projects are among the most expensive in the world.

Social media, however, has been unable to fathom the massive price tag for this improvement with many voicing their criticism on twitter.

A user called @DMyrmidon wrote "Bragging that they finished $8mm under budget. Who the F budgets, or for that matter, approves $38mm for stairs? The graft party continues."

Another user @@SimonLa07944847 wrote, “What a waste of taxpayers money!!!!!!!!! That money could maybe be used to help house homeless people in the city instead?!"

Other users were more humourous in their criticism with user @OldManRead writing "The Empire State Building cost $40 million"

Another user @wretchedcretin wrote "I would've done it for $25M"

Times Square is a prime tourist attraction with many tourists using the train to go see the historic city square.