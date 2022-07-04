Vladimir Putin Will Not Congratulate Joe Biden On July 4: Kremlin

Kremlin's spokesperson said this year congratulations would be hardly appropriate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday's U.S. Independence Day because of Washington's "unfriendly" actions towards Moscow, the Kremlin said.

"Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "The United States' unfriendly policies are the reason."

