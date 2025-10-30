Putin Warns Of 'Severe' Consequences If Frozen Russian Assets Used For Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned Friday that "severe consequences" would have followed for the EU if it had approved using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine -- after the bloc failed to approve the plan.

Asked about the assets during his annual press conference, Putin said to follow through with the plan would have been a "robbery" and added: "But why can't they carry out this robbery? Because the consequences could be severe for the robbers."

