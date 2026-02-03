Advertisement

Air Alert Warning Of Russian Attack Sounded In Kyiv During NATO Chief's Visit

Russia fired a record number of such missile at Ukraine in a massive overnight attack that knocked out heating and power for hundreds of thousands of people.

The Ukrainian air force warned there was a "threat of a ballistic" missile.

An air alert warning of a possible Russian missile attack blared out across Kyiv on Tuesday during a visit by NATO chief Mark Rutte, AFP reporters heard.

Russia fired a record number of such missile at Ukraine in a massive overnight attack that knocked out heating and power for hundreds of thousands of people as temperatures dipped below minus 20C.

