Video: Air Force One Flies Dangerously Close To White House On Halloween

The Air Force One flew dangerously low and close to the White House, giving Washington, DC residents an early Halloween scare. The flight took place on Thursday as part of the White House Halloween celebrations.

The plane flew over the White House twice, according to flight tracking data.

Air Force One Flies Close To White House

The jet had an altitude of between 400 feet and 1,000 feet while sailing over Washington, DC, Washington Post reported.

The moment was shared by the Rapid Response 47 account of the White House. The video showed President Donald Trump waving at the jet as it flew past the Washington Monument and came close to the White House.

"An epic Air Force One flyover at the White House for the trick-or-treaters!" the caption read.

The move was slammed by many on social media, calling it a “dangerous stunt.”

Others questioned the amount of taxpayer money that went into the flight.

Many admitted they were scared by the flight.

Trump had told members of the White House press pool at around 4:40 pm local time that the jet would be flying over the White House.

"We have a tremendous number of young children there, so it will be nice," he said, calling the event "a lot of fun."

Less than an hour later, a statement went out, notifying locals that the flyover would be taking place.

The DC Council slammed the move and the short notice they received regarding the flypast. "This flyover provided just 15 minutes notice to anyone in downtown DC, at the Pentagon, or at National Airport. It startled many, including us," they said in a statement.

A plane flying low over Washington is rare, as the airspace is more restricted than anywhere else in the US. The city also has memories of the September 11 terror attacks, when terrorists crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, leading to 184 deaths.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told the Washington Post that the flyover was coordinated with the agency, adding that there was a brief ground stop at Washington's Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to accommodate it.