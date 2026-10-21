US Woman Causes Fatal Car Crash While Watching Porn On Her Phone

A California woman has been been accused of causing a fatal car crash in Utah while watching pornographic clips on her phone. On Tuesday (Oct 20), the accused, identified as 44-year-old Christine Chao, was charged with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, for the crash which took place on June 12 and led to the death of a 66-year-old man.

Chao was driving on Interstate 15 near Levan, Utah where traffic had been slowed down for a construction zone. As per the charging documents, Chao's car struck a white sedan, which then collided an SUV ahead, sending all three vehicles off the road.

“Two vehicles were traveling at a slower speed when a vehicle driven by the defendant, Christine Chao, struck the rearmost vehicle, causing it to crash into the vehicle ahead of it,” read the document.

Scott LaVar Lichfield was the passenger in the sedan and suffered serious head injury. The victim was airlifted to the hospital but unfortunately, succumbed to the injuries, according to a report in Fox 13.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our sweet Husband, Dad, Papa (Pop Pop), Uncle, Cousin, Nephew,” read his obituary at the time.

“Scott served faithfully in many callings as a Sunday School Teacher to a couple of crowds of boys and a lone girl. He loved those kids,” the obituary continued.

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A warrant was obtained to search Chao's phone, with officials discovering she had accessed a pornography website less than two minutes before the crash. Responding officers noted that they did not see any brake marks on the road, which would have indicated that Chao tried to slow down.

The case is subject for further legal proceedings, during which the allegations and evidence can be examined. A charge does not automatically establish guilt, and the final outcome will depend on the legal proceedings. Thus, no final verdict or sentence has been established yet.