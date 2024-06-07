UK Woman Kills Scooter Rider In Crash While Sending Winking Selfie

The woman was found to have sent 55 messages during her journey.

Amber Potter, 23, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for causing the death of David Sinar, 64, in a car crash on September 15, 2021, according to The Metro. Potter was driving from Glastonbury to Norfolk when she struck Sinar's scooter at 70mph. Evidence showed Potter was sending messages and taking selfies on her phone at the time of the crash.

Investigators revealed Potter sent 55 messages during the journey, 20 of which included background road noise, indicating she was composing them while driving. Skid marks at the scene confirmed she made no attempt to brake before impact.

As per The Metro, initially, Potter claimed Sinar's scooter lights were off, but CCTV footage proved otherwise. Judge Katharine Moore condemned Potter's actions as "gravely inappropriate" and a "grossly avoidable distraction."

The released selfie shows Potter winking and sticking her tongue out moments before the crash. Police also discovered she had been sending texts, recording voice messages, and using Facebook.

Despite setting her phone to "do not disturb" mode, Potter continued using it throughout the trip. The defense argued her actions were "sporadic stupidity," and that Potter is remorseful.

Sinar, a former mechanic and charity cyclist, was described by his family as a "very competent" rider. He had recently purchased the new scooter just hours before his death.

His wife, through an emotional statement, called Potter's actions unforgivable and a result of disobeying traffic laws.

Judge Moore acknowledged Potter's positive qualities but emphasized the criminal nature of her actions. Potter was banned from driving for an additional 45 months after release and ordered to take a driving test.

Police used this case to highlight the dangers of distracted driving, calling it a "selfish and needless act" with devastating consequences.