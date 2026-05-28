'You Had A Hand Up': US Cop To Disabled Woman Without Right Hand, Video Viral

In a bizarre case from the US, a disabled woman has had charges against her dropped after a police officer wrongly issued her a citation for allegedly violating Florida's wireless communications while driving law. In February, Kathleen Thomas, 36, was pulled over by an officer with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of distracted driving.

The body cam footage shared on her social media account by Thomas shows the cop approaching her vehicle on the side of the North Dixie Highway. As Thomas rolled down the window, the cop told her that she drove past him, 'holding the phone with your right hand, manipulating that phone'.

As soon as the cop said that, Thomas held up her right arm, flashing the stump where a hand would normally be and burst into a hysterical laugh.

“So I'm obviously not,” said Thomas laughingly before adding, “So you wanna just call this a day?”

However, the officer did not budge as Thomas insisted that she was holding a phone with her right hand. “I don't want to ‘call it a day'. You had a hand up," the cop said as a flabbergasted Thomas again told him that he could not have seen her right hand, since she did not have one.

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The officer bizarrely ordered her to raise a "hand to God" and swear she wasn't texting while driving. When Thomas lifted her stump, the officer replied: "The other hand to God."

Thomas then raised her other hand before the officer asked her for her license and registration.

The citation listed Thomas' charge as 'Wireless Comm. Device/Handheld While Driving, First Offense' with a civil penalty of $116, according to a report in the New York Post.

Thomas challenged the citation in court, but prior to a hearing on Wednesday (May 27), the officer involved requested a dismissal due to "lack of evidence".