Mentally Challenged Woman Spends 3 Days With Dead Mother In Karnataka, Dies In Hospital

A heartbreaking incident in Gopadi village, Kundapur taluk, Udupi district has exposed the vulnerability of families dealing with elderly parents and dependent children suffering from mental health issues.

On Thursday night, neighbours discovered a foul stench emanating from a house in Gopadi village. Concerned about the well-being of the residents, they attempted to contact Jayanthi Shetty, a 62-year-old woman living alone there with her 32-year-old daughter, Pragathi Shetty. However, the calls went unanswered, and they informed the police.

When the police arrived and forced open the door, they made a grim discovery.

Jayanthi Shetty had passed away three days earlier and was lying lifeless in her home.

Beside her, Pragathi Shetty, who suffers from mental illness, was found unconscious. She had spent those three days lying next to her deceased mother.

Jayanthi Shetty battled diabetes and blood pressure issues, while her daughter Pragathi also struggled with diabetes.

Pragathi's condition had deteriorated to the point where one of her legs had been amputated months ago. The lack of proper care and support likely exacerbated her mental health condition.

Pragathi Shetty was given water to drink and immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite efforts to save her, she tragically passed away on Saturday.

A case has been registered at Kundapur police station.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Jayanthi Shetty's death and Pragathi's suffering.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)