Irish Woman Loses $820,000 Injuries Claim After Being Seen Tossing Christmas Tree

The woman argued that she was still in pain while participating in the competition

An Irish court dismissed Kamila Grabska's $820,000 injuries claim after a photograph showed the woman throwing a 5ft spruce at a charity event in January 2018.

Mrs Grabska, 36, had sued an insurance company and claimed she experienced constant neck and back pain as a result of the crash on Feb. 3, 2017, The Guardian reported.

The mother of two stated that the injuries she sustained in the crash had hindered her ability to work, engage in activities with her children, and perform basic chores for over five years, she said.

However, during a recent hearing, a photograph from a national newspaper was presented, depicting Mrs Grabska seemingly participating in a Christmas tree-throwing competition on January 8, 2018, which she ultimately won.

Justice Carmel Stewart dismissed the case based on this inconsistency. The judge said the "very graphic picture" played a role in her decision. "It is a very large, natural Christmas tree and it is being thrown by her in a very agile movement," she said, the Irish Independent reported, according to The Guardian.

"I'm afraid I cannot but conclude the claims were entirely exaggerated," the judge added. "On that basis, I propose to dismiss the claim."

According to SWNS, the woman argued that she was still in pain while participating in the competition. She also said she quit her job after the crash and subsequently collected disability.

Altogether, Grabska calculated a loss of approximately $541,615 in past and projected earnings attributable to her injuries.

She refuted accusations of faking her injuries, asserting, as per reports from the Irish Independent and The Guardian, that she was merely "endeavouring to lead a normal life."

Furthermore, alongside the photo of Grabska participating in the tree-throwing competition, a video was presented in court depicting the woman training her dog outdoors for more than an hour in November 2023.