US Sanctions 8 Senior Venezuelan Officials As Maduro Sworn In To 3rd Presidential Term

The United States slapped fresh sanctions against eight senior Venezuelan officials Friday as President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in to a third term following elections Washington says were won by his opponent.

The US Treasury Department announced it had designated "eight Venezuelan officials who lead key economic and security agencies enabling (President) Nicolas Maduro's repression and subversion of democracy in Venezuela."

Those designated include high-level officials from the military and police, and the presidents of the country's state-owned oil company and airline.

"Since last year's election, Maduro and his associates have continued their repressive actions in Venezuela," acting Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Bradley Smith said in a statement.

"The United States, together with our likeminded partners, stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan people's vote for new leadership and rejects Maduro's fraudulent claim of victory," he added.

The Treasury's sanctions came on the same day Nicolas Maduro was sworn in to a third six-year presidential term after elections marred by widespread claims of fraud and repression, and which Washington and many countries claim were won by the opposition.

The United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union were taking "similar actions" on Friday, demonstrating "a message of solidarity with the Venezuelan people," the Treasury Department said.

