Iran, Afghanistan, Venezuela Among 10 Countries US Has Bombed Since 2001

The United States, in a joint operation with Israel, bombed Iran, triggering a regionwide crisis. The attacks targeted Iranian military infrastructure, including missile bases, air-defence systems, naval assets and command centres.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other top military officers, was assassinated. Washington said the operation aimed to weaken Iran's military capabilities and attempt to push regime change in Tehran.

The United States has bombed at least 10 countries since 2001, carrying out airstrikes, drone campaigns and large-scale military invasions across multiple regions. The strikes have taken place under four US presidents.

Many of these operations were conducted as part of the US-led global “War on Terror”, launched by President George W Bush after the 2001 attacks.

Afghanistan War (2001-2021)

The first major military response to the 9/11 attacks was the invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001 under Operation Enduring Freedom. The US said it aimed to dismantle Al-Qaeda and remove the Taliban from power for harbouring the group and its leader Osama bin Laden.

The Taliban government collapsed within weeks, but the conflict evolved into a long insurgency. The war lasted 20 years and ended with the withdrawal of US troops in 2021. The Taliban subsequently returned to power.

Iraq War (2003-2011)

In 2003, the US launched another major war, this time invading Iraq. The administration of George W Bush claimed Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein possessed Weapons of Mass Destruction and posed a threat to global security.

The invasion quickly toppled Saddam Hussein's government. The claim about weapons of mass destruction later proved false. The following years saw insurgency and sectarian violence, eventually contributing to the rise of Islamic State. US combat troops withdrew in 2011.

Drone Wars In Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen

Beyond large wars, the US expanded its use of drone warfare in countries such as Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen.

Beginning in the mid-2000s, US intelligence and military agencies carried out drone strikes in Pakistan's tribal areas, targeting militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Taliban networks. Similar strikes were conducted in Somalia against Al-Shabaab and in Yemen against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

Libya Intervention (2011)

In 2011, the US joined a NATO-led military intervention in Libya during the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi. Western governments said the operation aimed to protect civilians and enforce a no-fly zone.

Air and missile strikes helped opposition forces defeat Gaddafi's government. Gaddafi was killed later that year, but Libya, once a flourishing country, descended into prolonged political instability and armed conflict and is still struggling to get on its feet

Syria And The Fight Against ISIS (2014)

From 2014 onwards, the US conducted sustained airstrikes in Syria as part of a coalition campaign against the Islamic State and armed militias fighting the Bashar-al-Assad regime. The operation also targeted ISIS positions in Iraq.

Iran (2025)

The United States was involved in the June 2025 “12‑Day War” between Israel and Iran. The US carried out direct air strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, using precision munitions such as bunker‑busting bombs and cruise missiles.

Nigeria (2025)

In December 2025, the US bombed what they claimed were ISIS-linked militant camps in Sokoto State, Nigeria, using missiles and drones. The strikes, ordered by US President Donald Trump, aimed to disrupt extremists planning attacks on civilians.

Venezuela (2026)

In early January, the US launched a large‑scale military strike on Venezuela, bombing targets around Caracas and other areas as part of an operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. US forces kidnapped both leaders and flew them to New York, where they face criminal charges, including alleged drug‑related offences.

Venezuelan authorities condemned the action as a violation of their sovereignty, while the US said the "arrest" was part of its campaign to confront narcotics trafficking and regional threats.

Studies estimate that US-led wars since 2001 have caused around 9.4 lakh direct deaths across conflict zones, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Yemen. The figure includes civilians, soldiers and militants.

The financial cost has also been enormous. Analysts estimate the US has spent about $5.8 trillion on these conflicts so far, including military operations, homeland security spending and veterans' care.