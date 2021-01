US President-elect Joe Biden while taking the second vaccine shot on Monday.

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his second Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The incoming president, 78, said "I'm a little underdressed for my shot," before removing his blazer, thanking a medic and pulling up his sleeve for the injection of the Pfizer vaccine.

"My number one priority is getting vaccine in people's arms, as rapidly as we can," he told reporters.

