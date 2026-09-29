US Man Crashes Car Into Grocery Store So He Could Use Bathroom

A US man has been arrested after he intentionally crashed his vehicle through the front entrance of a grocery store because he needed to use the bathroom. The police said the incident took place on Sunday (Sep 26) just before 4:30 am in Rosenberg, Texas, a suburb about 35 miles southwest of Houston. The Kroger grocery store was closed when the man rammed his car, dealing extensive damage to the property.

Images shared by the Rosenberg Police Department showed shattered glass inside and outside the building from the two automatic doors the car plowed through to get inside. The metal door frame could also be seen bent out of shape due to the heavy impact of the crash.

"On Sunday, September 27th, at approximately 0428, a known male individual intentionally accelerated into Kroger, causing extensive damage to the pharmacy entrance," the police said.

"Further investigation revealed the driver needed to use the restroom and was upset the doors were locked," police said.

The car stopped just inside the store, parked next to a Halloween candy display. While the store suffered damage, the car's front remained relatively unscathed, despite the impact.

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The suspect is believed to be a 60-year-old man whose name has not been made public. According to a report in the New York Post, the man had been arrested on criminal mischief charges.

Social media users poked fun at the incident, stating that the suspect will have plenty of time to relieve himself in the prison.

"There's literally a 24-hour 7-Eleven right around the corner from there," said one user, while another added: "Plenty of washroom time for him now. The place would be welcoming too."

A third commented: "Good thing he was finally able to use the restroom in his 10'x10' cell with 15 other people watching."