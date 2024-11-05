US Election 2024: Key Issues For Gen Z Voters And Who They Are Voting For

Generation Z (born 1995-2012) is poised to make a significant impact in the US elections, with over 41 million members eligible to vote. This generation is known for being socially conscious and actively engaged in civic issues, and their voting patterns are expected to reflect these values. Gen Z voters are focusing on several key issues including climate change, social justice, economic opportunities, healthcare access, and student debt relief. Many in this generation prioritise candidates who advocate for progressive policies that address these concerns.

Key Issues Driving Gen Z's Vote

Climate Change: Gen Zers are deeply concerned about the environment and want immediate action.

Racial Justice: They advocate for equity and equality, reflecting their diverse backgrounds.

Economic Opportunity: Student loan debt and economic mobility are top priorities.

Individual Rights and Freedoms: Gen Z cares about reproductive health, quality education, and safety.

Ahead of the crucial polls, NDTV's Allister D'Souza spoke to a few Black students from Howard University in Washington DC, Kamala Harris's alma mater. Notably, Harris will host an election night watch party at the campus on Tuesday night. If elected, she will be the first US president to graduate from a historically Black college and university (HBCU). Needless to say, students are thrilled and excited at the prospect and are anticipating a historic night on Tuesday.

Talking of Harris' policies, political science student Malik Castro Devarona told NDTV, ''I find it difficult to be critical when everything's a step forward. For example, the policies of giving small businesses, the ability to have a strong foundation. I am not looking to criticise progress. I wanna be accepting and interested in what's going to push us forward and not keep us stagnant and push us back.''

However, another student Evan Robinson talked about the importance of accountability and said, ''In DC, there is a large community of people that are supportive of Kamala Harris, but also critical of the way with which she handles policies related to the Middle East. Just because there are black voters that are excited to see someone from their alma mater in those positions, we also can't leave out the fact that she does need to institute an arms embargo, call for a ceasefire.''

What do other polls reveal about Gen Z's preferences?

A recent NBC News survey indicates that Vice President Kamala Harris holds a significant lead among Gen Z voters, especially women. This demographic appears to resonate with her policies and vision, making her a prominent candidate for their support. Gen Z's priorities, including climate action, social justice, and economic equity, align with Harris's platform, further solidifying her appeal within this age group.

Meanwhile, another poll by the New York Times and Siena College in September revealed a striking gender gap in the political preferences of young voters, aged 18-29. Women in this demographic are overwhelmingly supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, while their male counterparts are leaning towards former President Trump. As per the NY Post, young men who feel left behind by changing gender roles are increasingly supporting former President Donald Trump due to his perceived championing of traditional manhood. In interviews, many of the young men supporting Mr Trump said they admired his strength and macho demeanour. Malachi Bohlmann, 23, a veteran, student and real estate entrepreneur in Phoenix, said Mr. Trump's strength was beneficial for border control and foreign policy.

''Economically they're getting shafted, politically they're getting shafted, culturally no one's looking out for them. They're drawn to his message, his persona, the unapologetic machismo he tries to exude,'' said Daniel A. Cox, director of the Survey Center on American Life at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning think tank.