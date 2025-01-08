What To Expect On Trump's Inauguration Day

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20, ushering in his second term in office and capping one of the most astounding political comebacks in American history.

Inauguration Day is, by tradition, largely dedicated to pomp and circumstance. One president leaves the White House, and another moves in. But Trump also has pledged to sign a flurry of executive orders on subjects ranging from border security to oil and gas production on his first day in office.

Here is what we know about Inauguration Day so far:

WHEN IS THE INAUGURATION?

Trump will take the oath of office, likely administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) in front of the US Capitol.

Trump will then deliver his inaugural address. In interviews, he has said he intends it to be uplifting and unifying. That would mark a departure from his first speech in 2017, which detailed a broken country he described as "American Carnage".

The outgoing president, Democrat Joe Biden, has said he plans to attend the ceremony and witness the transfer of power, a courtesy Trump did not afford him four years earlier.

Thousands of spectators without tickets are expected to fill the National Mall and watch the ceremony on large video screens.

WHO IS INVITED?

Trump has broken with precedent and invited several foreign leaders to the ceremony. Historically, they have not attended the inaugural due to security concerns and have sent diplomats in their stead.

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, a strong supporter of Trump's, has said he will attend, as has Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to reports.

Another Trump backer, Hungary's Viktor Orban, has said he is considering coming. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to attend, despite an invitation.

PARADE TO THE WHITE HOUSE

After a lunch with congressional leaders at the Capitol, Trump will proceed down Pennsylvania Avenue in a motorcade to the White House, accompanied by a procession of military regiments, school marching bands, floats and citizens' groups. The new president and his guests will then observe the rest of the parade from a reviewing stand.

GETTING TO WORK

Trump has vowed to use the afternoon to sign more than two dozen executive orders - dictates that do not require congressional approval - that will seek to roll back many of the Biden administration's policies.

He is expected to sign orders that give immigration officers more latitude to arrest migrants with no criminal records, send more troops to the US-Mexico border and restart construction of the border wall.

The orders will include a drive to increase energy production and follow through on Trump's oft-stated campaign vow to "drill, baby, drill".

Trump also is likely to issue the first wave of pardons for defendants convicted by the federal government for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the US Capitol.

WHO COVERS THE COSTS?

There will be a series of inaugural galas held in locations throughout Washington that evening, some of which Trump may attend.

The official events are financed by Trump's inauguration committee, which is chaired by longtime Trump allies Steve Witkoff, a real estate developer, and Kelly Loeffler, a former US senator. Amazon.com, led by founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta Platforms, helmed by Mark Zuckerberg, have said they will donate $1 million each to the committee, as have Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Uber and its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi have each donated $1 million to the fund.

Trump's committee will be responsible for covering the costs of everything but the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, which is borne by taxpayers.

Trump raised a record $106.7 million for his 2017 inauguration festivities.

A CAMPAIGN-STYLE RALLY

The day before the inauguration, Trump is set to hold a campaign-style "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at an arena in downtown Washington.

Such an event likely will help spur thousands of Trump's supporters to pack the city for the inaugural festivities. Trump is expected to speak at the rally.

It would be Trump's first rally in the District of Columbia since Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters entered the US Capitol in a failed bid to delay certification of the 2020 election.

