US Doctor Dies In Freak Accident, Clutches Trailer Handle To Avoid Falling On Road

A doctor in the United States died in a freak accident when she tumbled out of a moving trailer. According to New York Post, Dr Monika Woroniecka kept clutching the trailer's handle to avoid falling out of the trailer, which was being driven by her husband, Robert P Woroniecki. Quoting the police, the outlet said that the incident took place on Saturday (April 6) on a state highway during a family road trip. Dr Woroniecka lived in Long Island and was a children's allergy and immunology specialist at Stony Brook Medicine.

The vehicle involved in the accident, which took place shortly after 3pm, was a 2019 Gray Ram pick-up truck, which had a Grey Airstream trailer attached to it.

Motorists who witnessed the frightening fatal fall said the passenger-side door of the Airstream flew open, helped by the wind - while the doctor was clutching its handle, police said on their website.

The woman landed on the highway, hitting her head. She was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Her profile on Stony Brook Medicine said, "She enjoys working with children and their families and developing a long-term relationship with families while guiding them through chronic allergy-related conditions. Dr Woroniecka's native language is Polish and draws Polish-speaking families from far distances."

"Dr Woroniecka likes to travel, hike, exercise, and spend time with family and friends," the post added.

The doctors have not commented on Dr Woroniecka or her injuries but the police have launched an investigation to understand the circumstances leading to the accident.