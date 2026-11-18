US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced a military cooperation agreement with Venezuela, state TV reported, during an unexpected visit to Caracas.

Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez received Hegseth at the presidential palace before he was due to visit Colombia later Wednesday.

"We see this as a reestablishment of our defence partnership and the opportunity to work together between our two great militaries," said Hegseth.

According to Rodriguez, the agreement aims to strengthen training, operational equipment and access to new technologies for Venezuela's armed forces.

US President Donald Trump views Latin America as his backyard, and his administration has sought to deepen military ties with ideologically aligned governments across the region.

Rodriguez has governed under Washington's watchful eye ever since American forces ousted her predecessor Nicolas Maduro in January.

She hailed a "resumption of the technical-military relationship between both countries" after years of strained relations.

State television broadcast images of her and Hegseth side by side along with other senior US officials.

The footage showed the defence secretary shaking hands with his Venezuelan counterpart Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez and being received at the doors by Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco.

The United States has another enthusiastic ally in Bogota following the inauguration of right-wing millionaire President Abelardo de la Espriella in August.

Hegseth's trip to Colombia comes after Vice President JD Vance cancelled a visit this month.

Colombian Defence Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora on Tuesday announced that his US counterpart was coming, telling Congress the Pentagon chief would also deliver a C-130 Hercules military aircraft.

Hegseth's travel plans came hot on the heels of an attempt to impeach him by Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie, who staunchly opposes Trump.

Massie accused the defence secretary of mismanaging the war with Iran, overstepping his authority in making personnel changes and carrying out extrajudicial executions through attacks on boats accused of running drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific.

The impeachment drive, which Hegseth fought off for now, threatened to deepen Trump's troubles after Democrats swept this month's US midterm elections.

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