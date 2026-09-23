Trump Meets Venezuela's Interim Leader At UN, 1st Time Since Maduro's Capture

President Donald Trump met with Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, according to the White House, in their first face-to-face encounter.

Several US officials attended the meeting in addition to Trump, a White House official said, including top advisor Stephen Miller, chief of staff Susie Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

No further details of the meeting were immediately available.

Rodriguez, who was set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, is the first Venezuelan head of state to visit since deposed president Nicolas Maduro was captured in a US military raid in January.

Rodriguez was Venezuela's vice president under Maduro, but has thus far cooperated with Washington's demands, including granting US access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves, the largest in the world.

Trump mentioned Venezuela during his address at the UN on Tuesday, saying: "When you add the United States and Venezuela together, we have more than 60 percent of the oil in the world."

"To the victor belong the spoils," he added.