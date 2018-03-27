UAE Says Qatari Fighter Jets Intercept Civilian Aircraft

WAM said the General Civil Aviation Authority had condemned the "provocative action", which it said followed two similar incidents that had been reported by the UAE to the International Civil Aviation Organization.
The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, imposed travel, diplomatic and trade sanctions on Qatar last June, accusing it of supporting regional foe Iran and Islamists. Qatar denies the charge and has accused the four countries of trying to make it conform to their foreign policy positions.
